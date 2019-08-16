Auditions for the University of Idaho’s 2019 fall theater season will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31 at Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive.
Auditions are open to individuals throughout the Palouse interested in live theater.
UI’s Department of Theatre Arts will produce three fall productions: “Drowning Ophelia,” by Tachel Luann Strayer; “This Random World,” by Steven Dietz and Broadway musical “Little Women,” based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott.
Those auditioning should prepare a one-minute monologue and a musical theater piece from a published musical that is 16 to 32 bars.
Details are available on the UI theater department’s webpage.