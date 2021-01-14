University presidents in Idaho have pledged not to raise tuition for the 2020-21 academic year so long as a higher education budget proposed by Gov. Brad Little is approved by state lawmakers.
Key features of the proposed budget include restoration of almost $15.4 million that was cut last year as part of a 5-percent holdback on education spending in response to the pandemic and $2.1 million for enrollment workload adjustment. The latter would be based on the average number of credit hours taught by each institution over the last three years. The move would mark the second consecutive year that Idaho universities declined to raise tuition.
University of Idaho President Scott Green joined presidents from Idaho State University and Boise State University in saying access to higher education is a critical part of their mission and recognizing that cost is a major obstacle for many families.
“We are working hard to reduce those barriers by raising more scholarship money and keeping the cost of attendance down while maintaining the quality education for which we are known,” Green said in a press release from the Idaho State Board of Education. “It is an increasingly difficult balancing act, but we are committed to delivering one of the best educational values in the country for the citizens of the great state of Idaho.”