LATAH COUNTY
All Latah County votes are counted but considered unofficial until they can be canvassed in coming days.
MOSCOW
City Council
3 top vote-getters earn 4-years seats
Maureen Laflin: 4,379
Ann Zabala: 4,288
Sandra Kelly: 4,172
James Urquidez: 1,648
Kelsey Berends: 1,605
Brandon Mitchell: 1,670
BOVILL
Mayor
Diane Holt: 63
Sam Walker: 20
City Council — Seat 1
Rex Cromer: 38
Michael Stradley: 36
Lonnie Olson: 5
DEARY
City Council (two open seats)
Christy Sanderson: 87
Jason Johnson: 80
Karen Caffrey: 26
GENESEE
City Council (two open seats)
Cody Bailey: 162
Nyla Roach: 158
Ryan Banks: 104
Bond:
$6.2 million supporting wastewater treatment improvements
Yes: 233
No: 26
JULIAETTA
City Council (two open seats)
Vickie Witt: 53
Wendi Dodge: 49
Eric McDowell: 44
Jeff Klone: 41
KENDRICK
City Council (two open seats)
Paul Rush: 76
Carol Bradford: 56
Denis Behler: 44
TROY
Mayor
Steve Corr: 108
Paul Groseclose: 91
Jeff Shrewsberry: 24
City Council (two open seats)
Bill Abbott: 177
Cindy Gray: 146
Cori Sandler: 23
Korey Chapman: 51
School Board —- Zone 2
Kyle Osborn: 57
John Menter: 25
WHITMAN COUNTY
There are still more than 4,000 ballots to be counted across Whitman County. Results of the next ballot count are expected to be released this afternoon.
Local Prop 1
Supporting improvements to rural roads.
Yes: 421
No: 342
PULLMAN
Proposition 1:
$29 million Pullman Regional Hospital bond supporting facilities expansion. In order to pass, the measure must receive at least 3,745 total votes, and 60 percent of those votes must be Yes.
Yes: 643
No: 434
City Council (two contested races to fill 4-year seats)
District 1
Ann Parks: 354
Chris Johnson: 289
Councilor at large
Eileen Macoll: 515
Francis Benjamin: 476
School Board District 1
Susan Weed: 728
Beth Ficklin: 425
COLFAX
City Council (four seats contested)
Seat 4
Mark Mackleit: 239
Andrew Stewart: 69
Seat 5
Ben Miller: 167
Sarina Roberts: 127
Seat 6
Jim Kackman: 248
Dominic Villareal: 63
Seat 7
Thomas Huntwork: 163
Jeremiah Roberts: 144
COLTON
Local Prop 1
Yes: 55
No: 14
PALOUSE
School Board
Rachel Handley-Chartrand: 89
Jerry Neumann: 72
Local Prop 1: Excess property tax levy
Yes: 89
No: 31
Local Prop 2
Excess property tax levy
Yes: 85
No: 29
ALBION
Local Prop 1
Yes: 19
No: 15
GARFIELD
Local Prop 1
Yes: 47
No: 19
Garfield Park District Prop 1
Yes: 73
No: 29