LATAH COUNTY

All Latah County votes are counted but considered unofficial until they can be canvassed in coming days.

MOSCOW

City Council

3 top vote-getters earn 4-years seats

Maureen Laflin: 4,379

Ann Zabala: 4,288

Sandra Kelly: 4,172

James Urquidez: 1,648

Kelsey Berends: 1,605

Brandon Mitchell: 1,670

BOVILL

Mayor

Diane Holt: 63

Sam Walker: 20

City Council — Seat 1

Rex Cromer: 38

Michael Stradley: 36

Lonnie Olson: 5

DEARY

City Council (two open seats)

Christy Sanderson: 87

Jason Johnson: 80

Karen Caffrey: 26

GENESEE

City Council (two open seats)

Cody Bailey: 162

Nyla Roach: 158

Ryan Banks: 104

Bond:

$6.2 million supporting wastewater treatment improvements

Yes: 233

No: 26

JULIAETTA

City Council (two open seats)

Vickie Witt: 53

Wendi Dodge: 49

Eric McDowell: 44

Jeff Klone: 41

KENDRICK

City Council (two open seats)

Paul Rush: 76

Carol Bradford: 56

Denis Behler: 44

TROY

Mayor

Steve Corr: 108

Paul Groseclose: 91

Jeff Shrewsberry: 24

City Council (two open seats)

Bill Abbott: 177

Cindy Gray: 146

Cori Sandler: 23

Korey Chapman: 51

School Board —- Zone 2

Kyle Osborn: 57

John Menter: 25

WHITMAN COUNTY

There are still more than 4,000 ballots to be counted across Whitman County. Results of the next ballot count are expected to be released this afternoon.

Local Prop 1

Supporting improvements to rural roads.

Yes: 421

No: 342

PULLMAN

Proposition 1:

$29 million Pullman Regional Hospital bond supporting facilities expansion. In order to pass, the measure must receive at least 3,745 total votes, and 60 percent of those votes must be Yes.

Yes: 643

No: 434

City Council (two contested races to fill 4-year seats)

District 1

Ann Parks: 354

Chris Johnson: 289

Councilor at large

Eileen Macoll: 515

Francis Benjamin: 476

School Board District 1

Susan Weed: 728

Beth Ficklin: 425

COLFAX

City Council (four seats contested)

Seat 4

Mark Mackleit: 239

Andrew Stewart: 69

Seat 5

Ben Miller: 167

Sarina Roberts: 127

Seat 6

Jim Kackman: 248

Dominic Villareal: 63

Seat 7

Thomas Huntwork: 163

Jeremiah Roberts: 144

COLTON

Local Prop 1

Yes: 55

No: 14

PALOUSE

School Board

Rachel Handley-Chartrand: 89

Jerry Neumann: 72

Local Prop 1: Excess property tax levy

Yes: 89

No: 31

Local Prop 2

Excess property tax levy

Yes: 85

No: 29

ALBION

Local Prop 1

Yes: 19

No: 15

GARFIELD

Local Prop 1

Yes: 47

No: 19

Garfield Park District Prop 1

Yes: 73

No: 29

Tags

Recommended for you