Up on the roof

Pullman resident Terence L. Day snapped and submitted this image of a neighbor's home on Ridgeview Street, which is going solar. "When two Penske trucks pulled up ... we thought perhaps we were losing a good neighbor, but soon a work crew began hoisting solar panels onto their roof," Day wrote.

