Palouse Deputy City Clerk Misty La Follett said this morning the boil water order issued Monday pertained to four downtown businesses on Main Street between Hall and Beach streets, and that she expects the order to be lifted "any time now," pending verification of a clean water sample from the affected region.
La Follett said work to repair the water line leak was complete Monday, and the water sample was sent to be tested.
The Daily News had indicated Monday the boil water order was more widespread. Below is the boil water noticed distributed by the the city of Palouse, which outlines the boil water process and potential dangers from contamination caused by a line break.
For information, contact Palouse City Hall at (509) 878-1811.