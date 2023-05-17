UPDATE AT 8:57 A.M.:

Wayne Schmidt and Saba Baig won their respective races in the Latah County Library District Trustee election, according to unofficial results of Tuesday’s election.

With all 34 precincts accounted for, Schmidt leads Colton Bennett and Michelle Huso for a six-year term on the board. He has 2,975 votes, or 59.5% of the total. Schmidt is a Deary resident who previously served as a Latah County Library District trustee in 2001.

