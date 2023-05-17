Wayne Schmidt and Saba Baig won their respective races in the Latah County Library District Trustee election, according to unofficial results of Tuesday’s election.
With all 34 precincts accounted for, Schmidt leads Colton Bennett and Michelle Huso for a six-year term on the board. He has 2,975 votes, or 59.5% of the total. Schmidt is a Deary resident who previously served as a Latah County Library District trustee in 2001.
Colton Bennett earned the second-most votes with 1,516.
Saba Baig is leading Juliana Bollinger with 3,225 votes, or 64.5% of the total, for a four-year term. Baig is a Moscow resident who has served on the board since July 2022.
A total of 5,003 votes were cast in the library board election Tuesday.
Whitepine Joint School District asked voters to approve an $880,000 supplemental levy for maintenance and operation expenses. The unofficial results show it is passing with 277 votes, or 73% of the total vote. Latah County and Clearwater County residents voted on this issue.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $288.10 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
The Princeton Hampton Sewer District asked voters to approve a $1 million bond to reline lagoons, rehabilitate lift stations and improve the system. The bond’s duration is a maximum of 40 years.
The unofficial results show all 18 votes cast were in favor of this bond.
