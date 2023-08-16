McCann censured by Latah County GOP for her voting in Idaho House

State Rep. Lori McCann addresses the Idaho House of Representatives during a legislative session regarding a ban on transgender care for minors at the Capitol Building in Boise on Feb. 15, 2023.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune file photo

This story has been updated from its original version to correct a name that was originally reported mistakenly.

Republican Rep. Lori McCann, of Idaho’s 6th Legislative District, was reprimanded by her own party for the third time Tuesday night at the 1912 Center in Moscow.

The Latah County Republicans held a hearing during which they censured McCann over her voting record during this year’s Idaho Legislative session. After lengthy debate and eight separate votes, the chairperson of the hearing, Dan Schoenberg, said the central committee came to a conclusion around 11 p.m. 

Tags

Recommended for you