The new plans for the proposed mixed-use building on the corner of Sixth and Jackson streets in Moscow call for two fewer levels and 24 fewer residential units than the original proposal earlier this year with an additional small structure.
Moscow Urban Renewal Agency commissioners approved Thursday phase one development plans for the Moscow “Flatiron” building, which is expected to break ground this spring.
Urban Renewal Agency Executive Director Bill Belknap said the plans include a three-story building instead of a five-story structure, with about 9,650 square feet per level instead of 7,380 square feet per level.
Moscow developer Rusty Olps proposed The Storm Cellar, a consignment shop on the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Moscow, and potentially another retail outlet, occupy the first floor; an office would be on the second floor; and apartment units are planned for the third floor.
Olps’ plans include 15 one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units, instead of 42 units that were originally planned. Belknap said the one-bedroom units would be about 330 square feet, and the two-bedroom spaces are expected to be larger with lofts.
The structure would also include a 3,000-square-foot rooftop patio.
A 1,088 square-foot single-story building is proposed adjacent to the building on the south side of the Hello Walk, which is expected to run between the two buildings in a diagonal direction from the Sixth and Jackson corner. Olps said he envisions the building to be used for food service.
“I think that would really provide an interesting pedestrian intersection in that corner of town,” he said.
The plans include 29 parking spaces, well above the 12-space minimum required by city code. The previous plan outlined 36 parking stalls for the 42 units, which still met the city’s requirement.
At a July urban renewal meeting, the board encouraged Olps to explore a reduction in building height and residential units to decrease the parking demand and to ensure development was more consistent with the scale of surrounding development in the area.
Commissioner Brandy Sullivan said Olps did an excellent job reducing the proposed building to three levels and that it will fit in a lot more with the area.
Belknap said Olps will refine the development plans and submit them for the board to consider again. Once approved, the agency and Olps are expected to execute a disposition and development agreement outlining development plans, sale price of the property and a construction timeline.
In other business, the board approved the termination of the exclusive negotiation agreement with technology company Emsi, which includes refunding Emsi its $5,000 initial deposit.
The agency entered into an agreement with the Moscow economic development agency in February for the disposition and development of Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 of Block 2 in the Alturas Technology Park. Emsi proposed to develop a 50,000 square-foot office facility on the lots.
The company instead announced in July it plans to construct a four-story, 70,000-square-foot building at the St. John Hardware and Implement site on the corner of Jackson and C streets on the north end of Moscow.
