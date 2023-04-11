Uphill run

Becoming partly cloudy after some morning rain. Windy at times. High 47F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: April 11, 2023 @ 3:35 am
Pullman High slates multicultural night Friday
Area Roundup
Who was it that claimed “desperate times call for desperate measures”? I am not sure, but I’ll borrow the language anyway and apply it to our society’s precarious state of mental health. We are a populace soaked in fear and anxiety, perched close to the edge. And among our seemingly desperat…
When the president of the Moscow Garden Club recently decided to step down to enjoy more time with her family, the group’s 15 members faced a dilemma — none of them felt they had the time to be the president.
This story has been updated from its original version to correct the distance between Columbia Bank and Umpqua Bank in Pullman.
A man sprints uphill as light snow falls over University of Idhao’s campus in Moscow.
A man sprints uphill as light snow falls over University of Idaho’s campus in Moscow.
Where you go for what you do. The region's best source for events, arts, culture ... everything.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Deliver the Daily News
Travel safe with road and snow reports
Search archives for the Daily News and Lewiston Tribune here.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.