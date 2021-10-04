TROY — About a dozen miles down the road from the bustling Moscow Farmers Market, which attracts vendors from all over the region and beyond, a smaller market has sprung up with the goal of keeping it local.
The Latah Farmers Market opens every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Troy City Park. It is nearing the end of its inaugural season, which began in June and will conclude Oct. 16.
One of the market’s organizers, Elizabeth Belisle, said the biggest difference between the Saturday market in Troy and the one in Moscow, other than its size, is its focus on Latah County vendors.
“We saw a need for a 100 percent local farmers market in our county,” she said Saturday. “There’s a lot of producers in the area that are just not quite big enough to commit to a full season or to the Moscow market. And so we wanted to have an alternative option out here and we felt that the Troy park was just about the ideal location.”
It’s perfect, she said, because it is not too distant from Moscow or other Latah County cities. She said it averages about 25 vendors per week.
Every vendor at the market is from Latah County and sells products they have grown, raised or created themselves. Belisle said the purpose of the market is to showcase what the local community has to offer.
“Really, we have a lot of amazing people in Latah County, and it’s great to bring us all together to support each other and to let people know what is available in our county,” she said. “You don’t have to go outside of Latah to find some things.”
One of those vendors, Aubrey Renteria, a Deary woman who sells home decor items at the market, said she also appreciates its mission to put Latah County first.
“I just like to support local businesses,” she said.
Neal Wadley, a trapper who lives near Deary, had never tried selling his coyote pelts and beaver throw rugs at a market before this year. Wadley said he was inspired to do so after he “just drove by and saw the sign.”
Saturday marked the third week he has set up shop at the Latah Farmers Market and, to his pleasant surprise, he has been selling well every weekend.
The familiar market sights and sounds of music, food, drinks, colorful artwork and friendly conversations greeted visitors who arrived at the park.
Saturday’s market did not only draw shoppers. Runners showed up to take part in the fourth annual Troy EMS 911 Run. As part of the fundraising event for Troy Volunteer Ambulance, runners can choose to run a 5K or a 9.11-mile run. Both races started at Troy City Park.
Troy Volunteer Ambulance President Cindy Gray said 60 runners signed up for this year’s race. While raising money is part of the goal, Gray said the event is mainly about promoting a healthy lifestyle, celebrating the community and “mostly just to bring people together.”
Next weekend, the Latah Farmers Market will offer a free community cider pressing event. Visitors can bring as much as 50 pounds of apples and volunteers will press them. People can bring their own jugs or buy them from select vendors.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.