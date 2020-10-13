Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson on Monday appointed Mike Urban, the city’s finance director, as interim city administrator.
Urban will replace Adam Lincoln, who has been with the city since December 2016. Lincoln’s last day with Pullman will be Wednesday before he becomes the deputy city manager for Pasco.
“Adam has been a great administrator for Pullman, and we’ve made some great progress under his leadership,” Johnson said in a statement. “He has helped modernize the city with some excellent changes that have made us more efficient, responsive and transparent.”
Prior to working in Pullman, Urban worked in both the public and private sectors. He holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Washington State University in accounting, finance and business administration.
His appointment is subject to City Council confirmation.