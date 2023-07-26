LEWISTON -- The hardship homeowners would bear under a proposed compromise for a Avista rate hike request in Idaho was a concern of a Lewiston resident who testified at a Tuesday hearing.

“The outcome of this increase is a fair return to support their efforts to maintain their infrastructure and I fully support (that),” said Russell Gee. “But if it is indeed fair, why should the homeowners be penalized by assuming such a huge part of the burden?”

Gee was one of three people to testify before the three-member Idaho Public Utilities Commission, which visited Lewiston for the hearing. The commission had a second hearing Tuesday in Coeur d’Alene and will have a third one today in Sandpoint.

Tags

Recommended for you