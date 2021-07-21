Temporary lane and sidewalk closures on West Third Street, between Main and Lieuallen streets near Papa Murphy’s in Moscow, should be expected while crews work on a project that converts overhead communication utilities underground along the Third Street corridor, according to a city of Moscow news release.
The project started Tuesday and is expected to be substantially completed by Aug. 31.
It will be performed prior to the start of work for the Local Highway Safety Improvement Program Third Street Safety Improvement Project. The city contracted with M & L Construction Inc., of Spokane, to complete the project.
For questions about the project, including the project schedule or concerns about resident access, contact Nathan Suhr at (208) 883-7029.