The annual Vandal Overnight Games event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday in the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.
The Pitman Center will be divided into 25 different areas including an escape room, video game free play/tournaments, cosplay, board game free play, karaoke and virtual reality.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own systems, games, PCs or handheld consoles.
The event is hosted by the UI Information Technology Services, and is free and open to all ages. Pre-registration is encouraged through Eventbrite.
Event details, as well as a list of Vandal Overnight Games tournaments and activities, are available at uidaho.edu/vog.