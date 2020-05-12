Five businesses on West Pullman Road in Moscow were reportedly vandalized late Friday night, Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said.
The exterior walls and some windows of Tri-State Outfitters, Inland Cellular, Idaho State Liquor Store, Sherwin-Williams Paints and Idaho Inn were reportedly spray-painted between 11 p.m. and midnight, Krasselt said.
Krasselt said a box van and trailer belonging to the Idaho Inn were also spray-painted outside the business. It appears the same website spray-painted on the Pullman Islamic Center last week was spray-painted on the trailer outside the Idaho Inn. The websites were partially legible but could not be completely deciphered.
A 42-year-old man was cited for suspicion of five counts of injury by graffiti and arrested for suspicion of petit theft after police contacted the man around 12:10 a.m. Saturday at Taj Grocery on West Third Street in Moscow. Police were called to the store after the allegedly intoxicated man reportedly stole a bottle of wine.
Krasselt said there is no estimate to the damages the man allegedly caused to the vandalized businesses.