The University of Idaho will celebrate the Vandals’ homecoming football game with several festivities this week.
The annual Homecoming Food Drive will begin with an information distribution 2-5 p.m. today in Friendship Square.
The 70th annual blood drive is 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Teaching and Learning Center, 600 University Ave.
The Vandal Jingle competition, in which student teams perform homecoming-themed singing and dancing skits, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the International Ballroom, Pitman Center.
Donations to the annual Homecoming Food Drive will be collected at 5 p.m. Thursday and delivered to area food pantries.
Women’s volleyball will play Northern Arizona University at 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Gym. The Vandals will also play at 5 p.m. Friday at Memorial Gym against Southern Utah University.
Women’s soccer will play NAU at 7 p.m. Friday in the Kibbie Dome.
Vandal fans can gather in the Kibbie Dome parking lot at 6 p.m. Friday for live music and food trucks as well as getting a front-row seat for the annual fireworks display, which will begin at 9 p.m. The tower lights LED light show at the Theophilus Tower lawn will begin at 9:45 p.m.
The annual Homecoming Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, traveling down Main Street.
Following the parade, the Vandal tailgate will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Kibbie Dome parking lot. The Vandal football game against Idaho State University will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the dome.
The UI-ISU Food Fight Canned Food Drive which began Oct. 7 will end Sunday. The two schools are competing for who can collect the most pounds of donated non-perishable food items. The losing team will don the winning school’s colors and post a congratulatory video on social media.
For a complete schedule of events, visit uidaho.edu/homecoming.