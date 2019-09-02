The City of Moscow, Moscow Chamber of Commerce and the University of Idaho will host the annual Vandal Town Block Party 5-9 p.m. Thursday on Main Street in downtown Moscow.
The block party is open to students and community residents to celebrate the new school year with family-friendly lawn games, food trucks and a beer garden for the adults. Live entertainment will be provided by the Seven Devils and Red Light Challenge at the Friendship Square stage.
For information about the event or how to get involved, contact Amanda Argona at (208) 883-7132 or aargona@ci.moscow.id.us.