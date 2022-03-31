COLFAX — Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies found 500 fentanyl tablets in a vehicle they stopped in downtown Colfax early Wednesday morning, according to a news release.
Joshua Bewick, 31, of Pullman, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to the news release. He made an initial appearance in Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon and was being held in custody on $150,000 bail.
Deputies also allegedly found heroin, scales, money and an unknown white powdery substance in the vehicle.
The vehicle was driving south through Colfax when deputies pulled it over. Deputies discovered the driver’s license was suspended, according to the news release. Based on information from the driver, deputies suspected illegal narcotics were in the vehicle and that those narcotics were intended for distribution in the Pullman area, according to the news release distributed Wednesday evening.