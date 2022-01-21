BOISE — Idaho’s public retirement system added nearly $5 billion in net assets in fiscal 2021, thanks to double-digit investment returns.
During his annual presentation to the joint budget committee Thursday, Don Drum, executive director of the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho, noted the state pension trust earned a 27.4% on its investments during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
“We had a very good year,” he said.
After subtracting the benefits paid to retirees, the fund added $4.76 billion in net assets. In the six months leading up to Dec. 31, it grew by another $1.02 billion or 5.3%, to $24.5 billion.
“We’re one of the best-funded retirement systems in the United States,” Drum said.
PERSI has more than 73,000 actively contributing members as well as about 51,000 retirees collecting benefits. Members are divided into two classes, he said, including public safety workers and general members. They contribute to the system at different rates, because they have different retirement and demographic characteristics.
After completing a five-year study of the general membership, Drum said, the PERSI board will ask lawmakers this year to create a third class specifically for public school employees.
“The cost of providing benefits for teachers is more than for other general members,” he said.
Teachers generally start their careers right out of college, Drum said, so they qualify for retirement benefits about two years earlier, on average, than the typical state retiree. They also live longer.
“So they’re getting four more years of benefits than the average member,” he said, which means they cost the retirement plan more money.
Drum noted that the overall number of retirees is also growing at a “pretty significant rate” of about 4% to 4.5% per year, as the Baby Boomer generation ages. That’s expected to continue for another 10 to 15 years before it tapers off.
However, as of Dec. 31 the state retirement plan was 101% funded, meaning it had enough assets under management to cover the projected future liabilities for all current members and retirees.
