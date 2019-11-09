All city, county, state and federal offices, including the post office and banks, will be closed Monday in observance of Veterans Day.
Police and emergency services will operate as usual.
Trash pickup in Pullman by Pullman Disposal and Moscow by Latah Sanitation will take place as usual and offices will be open.
All Latah County libraries, Neill Public Library and all Whitman County libraries will be closed.
The University of Idaho will be open with the exception of the extension office. Washington State University will have an all university holiday.
The Daily News office will be open and publish as usual.