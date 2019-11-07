Samantha Edgerton, a graduate student in the Washington State University history department, will present “The Fallen Cougars Project,” from 7-8 p.m. Monday in the Freight Room of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
The Veterans Day event is part of the Palouse People talk series, hosted by the Heritage Center.
The Fallen Cougars Project honors former WSU students who died during World War II. Biographies of the soldiers, created using letters, newspaper clippings and school yearbooks, capture their years at WSU, as well as their military service. Edgerton will share the stories of veterans she has researched.