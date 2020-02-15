Moscow’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post No. 2905 will help to host the annual Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest.
Local students in grades nine-12 can compete at the local auxiliary level for a chance to advance to district and state to compete for $31,000 in national scholarships.
Students must submit an original two- or three-dimensional piece of artwork. Digital art, photography and jewelry are not accepted. The entry must have been completed during the 2019-20 school year, and the application must include a teacher or supervising adult’s signature.
Entries must be submitted by March 31 to Moscow VFW Auxiliary Post No. 2905. Interested students, parents and teachers should contact Kay Maurin by call or text to (208) 596-0856. To download an application, visit vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.