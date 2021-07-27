Whitman County authorities have identified the victim of a Saturday afternoon drowning at Granite Point as 27-year-old Andrew Amuna, of Pullman.
Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 4:35 p.m. Saturday in response to a call that a person had been in the water near the Snake River shoreline, but could not be located where he was last seen.
The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, Asotin County Fire and Whitman County Fire District 14 also responded to help search the water using boats and personal watercraft.
The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office dive team then responded to conduct an underwater search and found Amuna’s body.
According to a Whitman County news release sent out Monday, Amuna had recently relocated from North Carolina to Pullman for employment purposes. The exact cause and manner of death is pending autopsy results and other related findings from the Whitman County Coroner’s Office.
Family members have been notified.