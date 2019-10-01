Bob Chenoweth will read from his contribution to the book “Waging Peace in Vietnam: U.S. Soldiers and Veterans Who Opposed the War,” answer questions and sign copies of the book starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
Chenoweth was a prisoner of the North Vietnamese army during the Vietnam War. He recently retired as curator at the Nez Perce National Historical Park in Spalding and lives in Moscow.
“Waging Peace in Vietnam,” compiled by Ron Carver, David Cortright and Barbara Doherty, is a compilation of photos, posters, newspaper articles and writing about the resistance to the war in Vietnam from within the armed forces.