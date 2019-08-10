An opening reception and book launch for “Waging Peace in Vietnam: U.S. Soldiers and Veterans Who Opposed the War,” will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday in Salon 5 at the Doubletree Hotel, 322 N. Spokane Falls Court, in Spokane.
The exhibit will be open to the public 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Doubletree Hotel.
Several veterans featured in the exhibit will be present at the reception, including Moscow resident Bob Chenoweth, who was a prisoner of war for five years in Vietnam.
The event is sponsored by Veterans for Peace and the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane. The event is currently the only scheduled stop in the U.S. outside of major metropolitan areas.