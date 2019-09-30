A Viola farm has withstood the test of time for more than a century, and on Sunday it officially became a recognized part of Idaho’s history.
It was named a Century Farm, and about 40 people gathered at Connie and Paul Kimmell’s barn to celebrate the recognition from the Idaho State Historical Society and Idaho Department of Agriculture.
Earl Bennett, Idaho state Historical Society District 2 trustee, said the farm joins about 45 other Century Farms in Latah County and more than 400 in the state. The Idaho Department of Agriculture initiated the Century Farm program in 1990 to recognize the importance of Idaho’s farming pioneers. Century Farms are family farms that have lasted at least 100 years and include 40 acres or more of the original land parcel.
The family on Sunday was awarded a plaque and a certificate signed by Gov. Brad Little commemorating the recognition.
“The anguish over the disappearing family farm or ranch is often heard, but there seems no way to stop the trend towards ‘bigger and bigger,’ ” Bennett said. “The disappearance of the family farm makes the award we are giving this afternoon all the more important significant.”
The farm was first established by James Edwin Gray and Elizabeth Williams in 1913, when they purchased approximately 300 acres for $30 an acre, Bennett said.
Bennett said according to Connie Kimmell, her great-grandfather wanted his sons to share his pride in the family’s work. So when it was time for one of his sons to graduate school, Gray refused to buy him a suit because he wanted his son to be proud to be a farmer.
They raised wheat, barley, hay and later peas on the farm, which stayed in the Gray family through five generations. Those five generations have lived in the original house and the sixth lives on land added shortly after the original purchase, Bennett said.
“I married into an incredible legacy of farmers,” said Paul Kimmell, who raised his three children on the farm with his wife, Connie.
Sunday’s ceremony also served as a family gathering. Relatives and their friends braved the unseasonably cold September afternoon to gather under the barn’s roof for food and celebration.
Paul Kimmell said he was humbled to be a part of it.
“This is what built the Palouse, these kinds of family farms,” he said.
