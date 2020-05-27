The University of Idaho has scheduled its third “Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night” for alumni, sponsored by Moscow Alehouse. The event will be via Zoom from 5-6 p.m. Thursday and is open to all alumni. Those interested in this event can register and find more information at bit.ly/2Xwaf2W.
