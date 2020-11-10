The International Fly Fishing Film Festival will arrive in Idaho virtually at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The festival features 10 films, all 15 minutes and under in length, from around the world that showcase the culture of fly fishing.
Admission to the virtual festival is $15, and it can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3knOCLL. Viewers may log onto the website anytime within 48 hours of the showing. Tickets will allow access to the festival for seven days.
One attendee will be selected to win the 2020 grand prize drawing consisting of thousands of dollars of fly-fishing gear provided by festival sponsors.
The event is hosted by Fly Fusion Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.flyfilmfest.com/.