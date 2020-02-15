Now available in every school in the district, virtual reality headsets are beginning to change the dimensions of instruction for Pullman students as teachers become familiar with their use.
According to District Communications Coordinator Shannon Focht, each of Pullman’s six schools is now equipped with a cart of 10 headsets and a tablet that allows instructors to monitor and guide a class. She said the carts cost a little less than $10,000 each, and were purchased with a combination of tech and general budget funds that were earmarked for curriculum.
Focht said the devices were seen as a good way to give students first-hand experience with advanced technology, while improving the quality of their instruction.
Pullman High School English teacher Julie Hahn said she recently walked her students through a virtual tour of the Great Depression and the value these devices bring to instruction was clearly evident during that lesson.
“It certainly is kind of a novelty. That’s definitely one of the reasons that I chose to do it because it gets their attention, it’s exciting and something new — everybody gets excited about it,” Hahn said. “You put those headsets on and even if you’re not trying to teach them anything, they think it’s super cool just to see the 360 view of everything.”
Though the headsets were purchased at the end of the last school year, Hahn said, it took some time before teachers were able to receive training on how to utilize them best in the classroom.
For her class, she was able to find a free, pre-made lesson online that allowed students to virtually visit the Great Depression, and with some degree of autonomy. While she gave the class some direction, she said students were also given some autonomy to explore and look around on their own. She said the level of engagement she saw using the VR headsets was a striking contrast to a “sit and get” instructional approach.
“It really pulled you into the experience, that’s how I would describe it,” said 15-year-old freshman Henry Scott.
Scott’s peers agreed the immersion of the experience was particularly compelling.
“Seeing how it looked, it made you feel like you were there,” said Gwen Rink, 14. “That’s what stuck with me. I could feel all the emotions that they might have felt — the worry, the hopelessness that they might not survive and then the hope that it will get better.”
Students agreed one of the most evocative parts of the virtual tour took place inside the home of someone who lived at the time. They described a room with a broken clock hanging on walls lined in newspaper in lieu of wallpaper. On a nearby table, a chess board was set with bottle caps for game pieces. One student said it felt like he could reach out and start playing the game.
“You could actually imagine standing in that room a lot more than if someone just showed you a picture of the house,” said 14-year-old student Arlo Adkins. “You could look around and change your perspective of different things to a certain degree, like — you could actually physically turn around and see the things behind you.”
Hahn and Focht agreed that this is only the beginning. As more teachers are trained on the devices, Hahn said she expects to see more applications emerge in an array of classes. She said students will soon be able to film their own virtual reality tours, noting the high school’s media teacher is in the process of purchasing a camera capable of recording video in 360 degrees.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.