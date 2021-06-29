Two new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend and Monday in Latah County, according to Public Health-Idaho North Central District’s website.
The new cases — a girl younger than 5 years old and a woman in her 90s — bring the countywide total to 3,211, including 3,046 confirmed and 165 probable cases. Of the 3,211 cases, 3,178 people have recovered, 22 are open and 11 have died.
Two new cases were reported Monday in Whitman County, pushing the total to 4,408 in the county since the pandemic started, according to Whitman County Public Health’s website.
Weekend cases in Whitman County will be updated today. Fifty people have died from the virus and 126 have been hospitalized in the county since the pandemic started.
Whitman County’s COVID-19 activity level is “low,” recording 26 cases from June 13 to Saturday, according to the county’s public health website. Latah County is in the “minimal risk” category for COVID-19. There have been seven cases the last two weeks in Latah County.