A death related to COVID-19 was reported in Whitman County this past week — the second consecutive week a death linked to the virus has been reported in the county.
No details about the person who died were shared on the Washington State Health Department website.
The Palouse added 20 new cases of COVID-19 this past week, according to health officials. There were 13 new infections in Whitman County and seven in Latah County. These totals don’t included infections that are only discovered with home tests.