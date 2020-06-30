Virus reaches Little’s staff, with two testing positive

The office of Gov. Brad Little has confirmed that two members of his staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“In both instances, neither staff member had contact with the governor during the infectious period,” according to an email from his press secretary, Marissa Morrison Hyer. “The governor has not been tested for COVID-19 at this point.”
Little is 66 years old, in an age category that has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one that is at an increased risk for severe illness.
Morrison Hyer declined to provide additional details about the cases, including when the staff members were diagnosed with the illness and if they required hospitalization.
“The governor’s office adheres to all business protocols, including cloth face coverings, physical distancing, hand sanitizer and routine and thorough sanitizing of shared spaces, such as conference rooms,” she said.