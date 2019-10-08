Dr. Dong Luo, Assistant Professor in the Institute for Advanced Study in Science, Technology and Philosophy at South China University of Technology, will deliver a talk entitled, “The Unity of Heaven, Earth and Human Beings in Ancient Chinese Thought” starting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 122 at the University of Idaho’s Teaching and Learning Center, 600 University Ave., Moscow.
Luo’s talk is co-sponsored by the UI’s Department of Politics and Philosophy and the Confucius Institute. The event is free and open to the public.