The Palouse Conservation District is seeking volunteers to help plant native plants along Paradise Creek to improve soil and water quality and to help create wildlife habitat.
Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Palouse Conservation District office in the Washington State University Technology Park, 1615 NE Eastgate Blvd., in Pullman, and then carpool to the site off the Bill Chipman Trail.
Tools and gloves will be provided. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy boots and dress for the weather.
Additional information is available at betterground.org. Donations are being accepted through promisethepod.org.