The University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival is seeking volunteers to fill a variety of roles for this year’s festival, scheduled to take place Feb. 28-29 on the UI campus.
The two-day event will host thousands of student performers from across the region in kindergarten through college.
Volunteers can earn one free evening concert ticket for every four hours of service, including training and orientation meetings.
Registration is open to community members, students, faculty and staff. Descriptions of volunteer opportunities are available at uidaho.edu/jazzfest. To volunteer, call (208) 885-5900 or email jazzvolunteer@uidaho.edu.