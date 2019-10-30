The Palouse Conservation District is seeking volunteers to help plant native trees as part of its Plant the Palouse event scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Volunteers will meet at the district office, located at 1615 NE Eastgate Blvd., Suite H, in Pullman, to gather equipment and plants before heading out to a local project site.
Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes, long pants and appropriate dress for the weather.
Registration to volunteer is available through GivePulse at givepul.se/vcxv4m. For additional information, contact Ali Crowley at americorps1@palousecd.org or (509) 332-4101, ext. 118.