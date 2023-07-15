Von Ehlinger files official appeal

von Ehlinger

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Aaron von Ehlinger, the former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern, has filed his official appeal to the Idaho Supreme Court asking the judges to vacate his conviction.

Von Ehlinger, on behalf of his public appeal attorney Eric Fredericksen, writes in the appeal that the district court during trial erred in allowing certain testimony from a nurse who examined Jane Doe, a pseudonym for the woman von Ehlinger was convicted of raping, and that state prosecutors were framing questions to the nurse in order to lead her into making certain statements about the rape.

Von Ehlinger took the intern back to his apartment after dinner and sexually assaulted her in 2021. He was found guilty of forcible rape in April of 2022 and sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

