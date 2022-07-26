Von Ehlinger sentencing delayed while motion is being considered

BOISE — The upcoming sentencing for former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, scheduled for Thursday after he was convicted of rape in April, was canceled.
Von Ehlinger was found guilty of raping a legislative intern by a 12-person jury in April. The former intern, 19 at the time of the sexual assault, said he forced himself on her at his apartment after they had dinner. Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon ruled to delay von Ehlinger’s sentencing until the former Lewiston lawmaker’s motion to have a retrial or be acquitted is resolved.
In a hearing Monday on whether to continue sentencing, Reardon said that if he were to sentence von Ehlinger on Thursday and then later grant the motion to retry the case, it could potentially cause more stress to the victim.