Von Ehlinger wants to postpone his sentencing for rape conviction

BOISE — After his rape conviction, former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger has asked Ada County District Court to postpone his sentencing scheduled for next week.
Von Ehlinger was found guilty of raping a legislative intern by a 12-person jury in April. The former intern, 19 at the time of the sexual assault, said von Ehlinger forced himself on her at his apartment after they had dinner.
He is expected to be sentenced July 28.
Boise-based attorney Jon Cox, who is representing the former Lewiston lawmaker, filed a motion Monday that references multiple motions, including a request to retry or acquit von Ehlinger’s case, as the reasons for the requested postponement.
A hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday to discuss whether von Ehlinger’s sentencing should be rescheduled, according to online court records.
Cox, in the motion, said von Ehlinger “respectfully requests that the sentencing hearing be set on (a) future date pending the outcome of these motions.”
The motion to retry or acquit the case is still pending until von Ehlinger receives a copy of the transcript of his four-day jury trial. A judge approved von Ehlinger’s request that the transcript be paid for at the expense of Ada County earlier this month.
Once von Ehlinger receives a copy of the trial transcripts, he will have 14 days to file an additional document to support his motion to acquit or retry his case. Ada County District Court will likely hold a hearing to consider von Ehlinger’s motion.
Von Ehlinger has been in custody since his conviction in April, according to online jail records. He could face anywhere from one year to life in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.