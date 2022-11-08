Today is the day voters in Idaho and Washington will turn in their ballots — and there is still time for those who aren’t registered to take part.

Voting sites in north central Idaho will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. Idaho residents who aren’t registered may do so at their polling place.

In Washington, all voting is done by mail and ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. today. Washington residents who aren’t registered may do so in person at their county election office. The Whitman County election office is located at 304 N. Main St., Colfax.

