Idaho voters will weigh in on a balance of power issue next week when they consider a legislative proposal to amend the Idaho Constitution.

If approved by a simple majority of voters, the amendment would give the Legislature the authority to call itself back into special session at any point after the regular session has adjourned.

Currently, only the governor has that power, and it’s been exercised somewhat rarely: There have only been seven special sessions over the past 40 years.

Tags

Recommended for you