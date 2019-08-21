The Palouse Backcountry Horsemen and the Appaloosa Horse Museum and Heritage Center will have an educational event about the historic Hatley Ranch, from 2-7:30 p.m., Saturday, at the ranch on Pony Club Road in Deary.
Craig Hatley will lead guided wagon tours of the ranch, and the Palouse Backcountry Horsemen will demonstrate techniques for responsible stewardship of public lands.
Dinner will be from 5:15-7:30 p.m. at the Pie Safe Bakery and Kitchen on Main Street.
The event is $65 per person, which includes dinner. Reservations can be made at (208) 882-5578, ext. 279.
Visit www.appaloosamuseum.com for information.