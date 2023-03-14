Walmart ditches plastic bags in Washington stores

A Walmart employee assists a customer with a reusable bag in a check out lane at a location of the big box retailer in Colorado. Walmart is using the same kind of bag in Washington state when it discontinues offering plastic bags at stores on April 18.

 Walmart

Plastic carryout bags will no longer be available at Walmart checkouts in Pullman and Clarkston in a change that will occur at all of the retail giant’s stores in Washington on April 18.

When a ban on single-use plastic bags went into effect in Washington in October 2021, Walmart shifted to reusable bags containing recycled plastic that sold for 8 cents each. Those bags will be phased out.

As a substitute for plastic bags, customers will be encouraged to bring their own bags or purchase a reusable bag from Walmart (shown at left), according to a news release.