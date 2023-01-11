Walmart pharmacies will host their first “Wellness Day” of the year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Customers will be able to receive free screenings for glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure.
Select stores will also offer vision screenings, in-store giveaways and demos of nutrition, lifestyle and wellness products.
Immunizations for influenza, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella, varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough and more are also available. Pharmacies will also offer COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to the patient.