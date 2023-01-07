The warm temperatures and slight precipitation of the past few days is expected to continue into next week, the National Weather Service said Friday.

Steven Van Horn, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Spokane office, said there is a 20% to 30% chance of a rain or snow mix today with slightly higher chances of precipitation on Sunday.

“There will be a small break between (weather) systems and then another comes in on Sunday,” he said. “Probably more rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains.”

