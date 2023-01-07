The warm temperatures and slight precipitation of the past few days is expected to continue into next week, the National Weather Service said Friday.
Steven Van Horn, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Spokane office, said there is a 20% to 30% chance of a rain or snow mix today with slightly higher chances of precipitation on Sunday.
“There will be a small break between (weather) systems and then another comes in on Sunday,” he said. “Probably more rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains.”
The current weather pattern, Van Horn said, is typical of this time of year.
“This is not unusual at all. Temperatures are pretty close to what we typically see. It just feels warm because we had such a cold spell in late November and early December when we were below normal.”
Van Horn added that no significant dip in the temperature from an Arctic blast is on the immediate horizon.
Temperatures are leaning slightly above normal in the area, with the Lewiston-Clarkston valley seeing highs in the 40s and low 50s and lows in the 30s.
Higher elevations will have high temperatures in the lower to mid-40s and lows in the 30s.
Although forecasters feared the warming trend over the holidays could push some streams and rivers in the area above the flood stage, no widespread flooding was reported. Van Horn said, however, that the agency is keeping an eye on Paradise Creek near Moscow, which is prone to flooding and would affect lots of people.