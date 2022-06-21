As of today, summer is officially here, and those hoping for warmer temperatures won’t have to wait long.
The summer solstice is today, which means it’s the longest day of the year and the sun has reached its highest position in the sky. Recently though, the region hasn’t seen much sun.
Areas in Pullman, Lewiston and Cottonwood have reported higher than average precipitation for March through June, according to Laurie Nisbet at the National Weather Service of Spokane.
Pullman received 6.62 inches of rain for March, April and May, which was above the 5.15-inch average. Lewiston had 4.66 inches of rain in the same three months compared to the average of 4.43 inches, and Cottonwood had 9.86 inches of rain compared to the average of 7.57 inches.
The trend continued for the month of June. Pullman has seen 3.81 inches of rain this month, with the average at 0.86 inches. Lewiston had 3.09 inches, 2.2 inches above average. Cottonwood didn’t have the June report available, Nisbet said.
Even though the region has been wetter, temperatures will begin warming up today. The Lewiston area will have temperatures from the low- to mid-80s with a slight cool down. Over the weekend, temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s, Nisbet said.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the summer will have above-normal temperatures and rainfall, with the hottest periods in late July and early August. Nisbet said there is a 35% to 40% chance of above-average temperatures with less precipitation into July, August and September. “Climatologically speaking, July, August and September are driest months of the entire year,” she said.
Nisbet also said that because of the wet spring, drought conditions aren’t forecasted for the Idaho panhandle and eastern Washington conditions over the summer.
However, the region isn’t out of the woods for fire season.
“Because it’s been so wet, the grasses have lots of opportunity to grow our fuels,” Nisbet said. The grasses grow taller and thicker in the wet conditions, then they provide fuel for fires when they dry out, especially by lightning strikes from thunderstorms. Those grass fires spread quickly, which will lead to short and intense fires. “Grass fires are easy to contain and don’t last long, so that’s a positive thing,” she said.
For those wanting to recreate on the region’s rivers, flows are currently at their peak for the summer. The cooler temperatures this spring also means that the snowpack in elevations above 6,000 feet hasn’t fully melted and are still feeding into waterways. The still-melting snowpack is contributing to the high water levels and cold temperatures in rivers, lakes and streams.
“Even though temperatures are warming and you want to go jump in a lake or river, the rivers are still running fast and cold,” Nisbet said. For that reason, she warned against going into the water because of the dangerous current and cold water can cause hypothermia.
