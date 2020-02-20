WHITMAN COUNTY — A warrant for arrest has been issued for a Whitman County Jail inmate who is missing after being granted a furlough Tuesday.
The warrant was issued for Jason Tad Bright, a 39-year-old Moscow man.
Whitman County Superior Court granted Bright a furlough from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday for an appointment at Palouse River Counseling in Pullman. County officials were later informed Bright did not show up for the appointment.
Bright was arrested Jan. 12 for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.