Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson spoke to students and faculty at Washington State University on Monday two weeks before the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments regarding one of his office’s lawsuits against the Trump administration.
The Washington State Office of the Attorney General has sued the Trump administration 50 times for issues that range from environmental standards being rolled back to immigration policies. His office has won 24 federal cases during his tenure and lost none, he said.
Monday at the WSU Foley Institute in Pullman, Ferguson spoke about several other high-profile lawsuits his office is leading.
On Nov. 12, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a lawsuit brought about by Washington, New York and Massachusetts after the Trump administration announced it would eliminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which offers protections to illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.
Those immigrants, called “Dreamers,” would have been eligible for deportation if not for current litigation against the administration, Ferguson said. Ferguson said there are about 18,000 Dreamers in Washington state and 800,000 across the country.
“I do not want that case to be the first case we lose,” Ferguson said.
When asked if the government will begin deporting Dreamers if the lawsuit is struck down, Ferguson said he hopes not, but cannot say for sure.
He said when DACA was created, it required immigrants to inform the government they are in the country illegally based on the promise that the government would not use that information against them.
“The federal government made a promise to these individuals not to use that information to deport them, right?” he said. “And yet, they’ve made no assurance now that they won’t go back on that promise.”
Ferguson said he is worried about the future of these immigrants because they have lived most of their lives in the U.S. and if deported, would be sent back to a country where many of them do not know anyone and do not even speak the language.
In another immigration case, Washington and multiple other states have sued the Trump administration for implementing a new public charge rule nationwide. The new rule would allow the government to deport lawful immigrants who access federal assistance, such as housing or food assistance.
It was announced Oct. 11 that a U.S. District Court Judge in Spokane decided to block the new rule from being implemented while the lawsuit progresses.
The most difficult case Ferguson is involved in, he said, is the lawsuit against three multi-billion dollar opioid distributors. The lawsuit claims the companies have contributed to the opioid epidemic in the state and beyond through irresponsible distribution of drugs.
Ferguson said those companies, McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., are legally obligated to stop suspicious opioid orders and report it to law enforcement. He said they have neglected to do that.
“Those three distributors distributed more opioid prescriptions ... than there are people in more than a dozen counties in Washington state,” he said.
He said on average two people die in Washington of an opioid overdose every day.
Ferguson said he had to decide whether to accept settlement money for the victims or to continue the lawsuit.
He said he has not accepted the settlement money because family members of opioid victims have told him that forcing these companies to be transparent and accountable in court is more important than the money. The trial for that lawsuit is less than a year away, he said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.