The Washington State Parks Boating Program urges boaters and paddlers to take safety steps to recreate responsibly on the water because of the 25 boating accidents and five fatalities that have occurred in the last 30 days.
The following safety tips were sent out by the program in a press release:
Share a float plan with a family member or friend with the details of your trip in the event of an emergency.
Always wear a life jacket that is properly fitted and U.S. Coast Guard-approved. Learn more at WearItWashington.org.
Carry all required safety equipment such as flares, navigation light, a horn or whistle and a first aid kit. Learn more at BoatPrepared.org.
Stay sober and alert. Learn more at BoatSober.org.
For more safety advice or information on the boating program, visit parks.wa.gov/boating.