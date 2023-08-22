Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife managers are considering options, including lethal control, to stop wolf attacks on livestock in Asotin County.

According to an agency communication, wolves have killed six cattle in four separate attacks in the county since May 21. Under the state’s wolf management plan, lethal control of wolves can be considered following four confirmed depredation events within a 10-month period.

Seth Thompson, assistant regional wildlife program manager for the agency’s Spokane-based Eastern Region, said a team of wildlife specialists is in the process of compiling information about the attacks and previous steps taken to deter them.

